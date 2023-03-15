The Grand Junction High School boys lacrosse team started its season with a big win.
The Tigers cruised past Crested Butte 11-5 on Tuesday. Their season was supposed to start last Saturday against Ralston Valley but that game did not happen because of inclement weather.
Grand Junction led 6-2 at halftime and 9-4 entering the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Edison Dean scored five goals and Gavin Mottram and Tristan Brinton each scored three. Maddox Caster had four assists, Mottram had two, and Dean and Brady Campbell each had each.
Gordie Steidel had 10 saves in goal.
Tennis
Central beat Montrose 6-0 on Tuesday.
Neither No. 2 singles player Sydney Maurer nor No. 3 Joey Smith surrendered a point. In doubles, No. 1 Caysee Calton/Jennika Quintana, No. 3 Haley Ammons/Lenah Anderson and No. 4 Claire Dziwisz/Kodie Smith swept at least one set.
Grand Junction also beat Fruita Monument 4-3.
The Tigers swept the singles portion and won at No. 3 doubles.
Baseball
Palisade evened its record with a 2-1 win over Holy Family on Tuesday.
The Tigers (1-1) scored in the top of the third and the Bulldogs (2-2) scored twice in the bottom of that frame.
Grand Junction 7, Loveland 6: The Tigers (2-2) outlasted the Red Wolves (0-2) thanks to four runs in the third inning.
Landon Scarbrough was 2 for 2 — both doubles —drew two walks and had three RBI.
Jase Satterfield allowed three earned runs and struck out three in the start.