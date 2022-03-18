The Grand Junction High School boys lacrosse team grabbed its first win of the season on Thursday at Canyon View Park, allowing only one goal in the second half to beat Chaparral 12-6.
The Tigers (1-1) were in a hole early, down 4-3 at the end of the first quarter and were tied 5-5 at halftime.
Jack Mottram shined for the Tigers as he scored six goals, including the final three to pad his team’s lead, and two assists. Santiago Renteria scored three goals and had three assists, Chase Vanderhoofven scored two goals, and Maddox Castor had one goal and two assists.
Grand Junction goaltender Gordie Steidel saved 18 shots.
Baseball
Dylan Noah pitched his second shutout of the season as the Wildcats improved to 3-1 with a 12-0 rout of Vista PEAK.
The senior pitched five scoreless innings, allowing six hits, struck out six and walked one.
Fruita took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and scored six in the second. The Wildcats added five runs in the third to cushion their lead.
Nine Wildcats recorded at least one hit, with three having multiple-hit games. Andrew Lee continued his stellar start by going 3 for 3 with a home run, his third of the season, and six RBI.
Kolton Hicks also hit a home run for Fruita.
No hitters for the Bison (1-1) had an extra-base hit. The loss was handed to Roengel Coma, who allowed four hits, five runs (all earned), and two home runs in just two innings.
Noah earned the win and is 2-0 this season.
Loveland 3, Grand Junction 2: The Tigers (1-3) didn’t let the game get away from them, but couldn’t mount a comeback against the Red Wolves.
Loveland (1-0) had nine hits against Grand Junction pitcher Cameron Ochoa, who allowed three runs. The Red Wolves built a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning and led 3-0 entering the bottom of the fifth.
The Tigers scored one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, but Grand Junction had only four hits in the game.
Ochoa threw a complete game, allowing nine hits, striking out nine and walking three.
Girls Tennis
The Warriors keep winning.
After beating Grand Junction for the first time in eight years on Tuesday, Central took a 4-3 victory over Durango.
Sydney Maurer defeated Durango’s Sydney Pritchard 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Alexis Wickham downed Isabel Bohachersky 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
The Warriors and Demons split the doubles matches.
Central’s No. 2 duo of Caysee Calton and Lenah Anderson won 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. The No. 3 team of Kenidee Calton and Jennika Quintana won 6-2, 6-2.
Adi Hill lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Jordan Bauer and Tsifira Berger lost 6-1, 6-1, and Claire Dziwisz and Joey Smith won their first set at No. 4 doubles 6-2, but lost the final two 6-4 and 6-3.
Girls Golf
Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Central and Palisade all competed at the Lincoln Park Team Scramble at Lincoln Park Golf Course.
The Wildcats finished first with an even-par 72. They birdied two of the first nine holes and parred all but two on the back nine.
Palisade was second at 4-over 76, Grand Junction was third at 5-over 77 and Central was fourth at 14-over par.
A second Palisade team competed and was 19-over par.