The Grand Junction High School boys basketball team is back in the win column after outlasting Far Northeast 53-47 in the Ponderosa Tournament in Parker.
Jake Stanfield led the Tigers (2-2) with 11 points and Will Applegate was second with nine. Six players scored five-plus points.
Grand Junction led 30-20 at halftime and 39-38 at the end of the third.
The Tigers caught a break in the close game when Kyree Hunt, the leading scorer for the Warriors (0-4), fouled out late in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers were 9 of 27 at the free-throw line.
Girls Basketball
Fruita Monument 36, Castle View 26: A stifling Wildcat defense held the Sabercats to their fewest points in almost two years in the home debut of coach Jeff Johnson.
Although Fruita (3-1) struggled to get going on offense, the Wildcats made sure that Castle View, which scored 46 and 55 points in its past two games, couldn’t either.
The Sabercats (2-2) had one quarter where they scored double-digit points. Meanwhile, Fruita woke up in the third to score 13 points and clinch the win.
Olivia Campbell led Fruita with 13 points — nine in the fourth quarter.
Peak to Peak 45, Palisade 22: A poor start put the Bulldogs (2-3) behind the 8-ball at the Demon Invitational at Glenwood Springs. Alex Eschmeyer ensured the Pumas (1-2) would stay ahead.
Eschmeyer scored a career-high 25 points — including 10 in the first quarter when Peak to Peak outscored Palisade 17-0. The Bulldogs settled down in the second quarter and were only outscored 28-22 the rest of the game.
Adora Cameron led Palisade with eight points.
Girls Wrestling
District 51 won three of the five matches contested Thursday at North Fork and had eight forfeit victories in a 66-9 victory.
The Phoenix’s Sage Hoover (110 pounds), Jacy Stewart (120) and Brody Woodmansee (125) all pinned their opponents. For the Miners, second-ranked Kacey Walck (145) topped Laurel Hughes 13-6 and Velma Bailey (105) pinned Mercedes Miller.