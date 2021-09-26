The Grand Junction High School boys tennis team topped Durango 6-1 on Saturday at Canyon View Park to improve to 7-0 (6-0 Southwestern League).
Evan Gear defeated Griffin Hall 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Matthew Silzell defeated Calan Barnhardt 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Evan Severs defeated Rowan Hall 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein defeated Carter Ward and Tanner Coddington 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Nick Silzell and Christian Tuttle defeated Hays and Leo Stritikus 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. The No. 3 doubles team of Liam Pomrenke and Isaac Boyer defeated Will Benac and Nate Claasen 6-3, 6-2.
Durango 5, Central 2: The Demons (2-5, 2-4 Southwestern League) defeated the Warriors (1-6, 1-4 SWL) before falling to the Tigers. The Warriors’ victories came from Bradan Blanck and Jarom Bench at No. 1 doubles, and Jonathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn at No. 4 doubles.
In the Pueblo South Invitational, Fruita Monument’s Sam Meyer (No. 2 singles) and the No. 1 doubles team of Jack Savage and Evan Prosser both placed seventh to lead the Wildcats. The No. 4 doubles team of Trevor Rund and Anders Storheim took eighth.
Ryan Davis was 12th at No. 1 single, Colby O’Day finished 14th at No. 3 singles and Coltan Gechter and Trevor Heer were 13th at No. 3 doubles.
BOYS SOCCER
Angel Mendez and Mason Sanders both scored, but Grand Junction fell 3-2 at Glenwood Springs. Andon Tow made six saves in goal for the Tigers (6-5).
Central 6, Montezuma-Cortez 0: Alfonso Banuelas scored four goals and Kaden Brunk and Angel Palma both found the back of the net as well. Hiusef Miranda assisted on three goals and Oscar Fuentes and Michael Palma both contributed an assist for the Warriors (5-3).
CROSS COUNTRY
Palisade, Delta and Caprock Academy’s boys and girls competed in Emma Coburn’s Elk Run in Crested Butte.
In the girls race, Palisade took sixth, Delta seventh and Caprock ninth. The top are finisher was Delta’s Paige Kehmeier, who finished ninth with a time of 21 minutes, 15 seconds. Palisade’s Maddie Mohler was right behind Kehmeier, placing 11th in 21:18.20. Caprock’s Maddie Grossman (21:51.80) took 15th.
In the boys race, Delta was fifth, Caprock was seventh and Palisade was ninth. Delta’s John Dexter (18:52.10) finished 15th, Caprock’s Lukas Olson (19:14.50) placed 18th and teammate Dyland Cardwell (20:00.30) placed 23rd. Palisade’s top runner was Ethan Knight (22:29.60), who finished 40th.
FOOTBALL
Plateau Valley lost 42-14 at home to Rangely, falling to 2-2 (1-1 A-8 Northwest League).
Tallen Long completed 12 of 25 passes for 149 yards, including two touchdowns — one a 70-yard strike — and 115 yards on seven connections with Dalton Crites.