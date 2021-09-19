The Grand Junction High School boys tennis team had champions in four flights Saturday on its way to the Ralston Valley Invite team title.
No. 2 singles player Matthew Silzell needed three sets to win the title, defeating Douglas County’s Jonas Chretian 3-6, 6-2, 10-5. At No. 3 singles, Evan Severs defeated Golden’s Iain Remington 6-2, 6-2.
Two doubles teams also won titles for the Tigers, the No. 1 duo of Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubenstein and the No. 2 team of Christian Tuttle and Nick Silzell. Satterfield and Rubenstein rebounded from losing the first set to win the final two, defeating Valor Christian 1-6, 6-1, 10-5. Tuttle and Nick Silzell defeated Douglas County’s Nathan Mitchel and Dhruv Nambiar 6-4, 6-3.
No. 1 singles player Evan Gear and the No. 3 doubles team of Ethan Davis and Isaac Boyer took third place. Gear defeated Valor Christian 6-4, 6-2 and Davis and Boyer won 7-5, 6-2 over Ralston Valley’s Matthew Kemtowski and Shep Myers.
The No. 4 doubles team of Nick Warner and Xavian Lane placed seventh.
Fruita Monument 6, Durango 1: All four of the Wildcats doubles teams won, two in three sets, to carry Fruita past Durango.
Jack Fry and Evan Prosser (No. 1) and Trevor Rund and Anders Storheim (No. 4) both lost the second set but rebounded to win in the third. John Miller and Jeremy Heer (No. 2) and Coltan Gechter and Trevor Heer (No. 3) both won in straight sets.
In singles, Ryan Davis (No. 1) won in straight sets, Sam Meyer (No. 2) won in three sets — including 12-10 in the final set — and Rowan Hall (No. 3) lost in three sets.
Softball
A fast start propelled Fruita Monument to an 11-0 victory at Montrose. The Wildcats (6-7, 1-1 Southwestern League) scored two runs in the first, eight in the second and one in the third.
Bailey Bingham had two doubles and two RBI and Lacie Rodabaugh also had two RBI. Lauren Lee, Angelina Fortunato and Marisa Nehm all had two hits in the win. Chloe Padilla allowed only four hits — all singles — and struck out five to earn the win.
Boys Soccer
Silas Ford and Paul Steinke each scored for Palisade in the Bulldogs’ 7-2 loss at Telluride. Palisade fell to 3-4.
Fruita Monument 0, Durango 0: Luke Wender made eight saves for the Wildcats (2-5-1, 1-0-1 Southwestern League).
Volleyball
Fruita Monument stayed undefeated in the Southwestern League with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 victory at Durango. Jillian Buck and BayLea Sparks both had 14 kills to lead the Wildcats (9-2, 3-0 SWL).
Trinity Hafey had 14 digs, Hayden Murray and Kylie Williams each had 19 assists and Ryleigh Payne and Brady Thomason both had three blocks in the win.