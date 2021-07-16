A bases-loaded triple by Jake Anderson in the ninth inning Thursday night broke open a close game and lifted the Grand Junction Rockies to a 9-2 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs.
After a rain/lightning delay of 90 minutes, the Rockies scored once in the first when Luke Roskam singled with two out and advanced to second on an error. Josh Elvir singled him home. Grand Junction (26-20) added three runs in the second and led 4-2 in the ninth when the Rockies put up five runs, sending eight men to the plate.
A base hit and two walks loaded the bases for Vinny Esposito, who singled home the first run of the ninth, giving him 44 RBI. With one out, Anderson cleared the bases with his triple and giving him 23 RBI in the first half of the season, which ends after tonight's games.
Kelvin Maldonado's sacrifice fly brought Anderson home, and Kyle Taylor struck out two of three batters he faced in the ninth inning.
The teams were originally scheduled to play a doubleheader to make up a game rained out earlier this month, but because Ogden had already clinched the first-half championship of the Pioneer League South Division, that makeup game was dropped.
Missoula has a one-game lead on Idaho Falls in the North Division with one game remaining in the first half — the Paddleheads (34-13) host Billings (18-29) tonight, with Idaho Falls (33-13) at home against Ogden (29-18).
Grand Junction wraps up the series against the Vibes (9-37) tonight, and the two Colorado clubs start a three-game set Saturday night at Suplizio Field to open the second half of the season.