As a freshman, Emma Aubert missed the opportunity to compete for a berth in the Class 4A state tennis tournament because COVID canceled the season.
Not only did she make the most of her first season at the varsity level for Grand Junction High School by qualifying for the state tournament; she also continued her unbeaten ways in winning the No. 1 singles regional championship at Friday’s regional at Elliott Tennis Center.
Aubert earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mary Beckstead of Central before beating fellow state qualifier Cora Blowers of Montrose, 6-0, 6-1. Aubert will take a 12-0 record into next weekend’s state tournament in Pueblo.
“It’s really exciting,” Aubert said. “I’m excited to get to state and see what I can do. I’ve been practicing a lot and playing with my team. I’ve gotten to play a lot of fun matches against fun people.”
She’s particularly anticipating the opportunity for new competition. The Tigers’ schedule was limited to the Western Slope this season, so when she hits the court in Pueblo, she’ll face a new challenge.
“I’m excited to see some new faces because we’ve kind of played the same teams over and over again this season,” Aubert said. “It’ll be good to play some new people.”
Aubert is one of nine Tigers who will play in Pueblo, as Grand Junction won the regional championship in every bracket but No. 4 doubles.
At No. 2 singles, freshman Emma Thompson won 6-3, 6-1 over Central’s Curtrice Hansen before winning the regional title 6-3, 6-3 over Montrose’s Andie Blowers.
“It feels good,” Thompson said. “I was really nervous, but I’m just glad I did well. I just focused, really. I have a really good family and some great friends cheering for me, so that was great.”
At No. 3 singles, Charlie King won 6-1, 6-0 over Montrose’s Katy Story and won the regional with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Durango’s Mia Boughton.
Recent graduate Kylie Hanks and upcoming senior Natalie Hanks have both played in doubles in the state tournament before. This year, though, the sisters will be representing the Tigers in No. 1 doubles together.
“At Junction, this is our first year playing No. 1 doubles together, but we’ve been on the same team for three years,” Natalie said.
The Hankses topped Rhyan Neary and Melaina Yender of Montrose 6-1, 6-0 and then clinched the regional title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Adi Hill and Jordan Bauer of Central.
“We’ve always had a good connection. We’re pretty close,” Kylie said. “Since we’re sisters, it’s going to be fun.”
Despite the final-round loss, Hill and Bauer were two of Central’s four state qualifiers. Hill, a junior, played in the state tournament as a freshman in 2019, meaning this year will be her second trip in two seasons.
“I’m excited because I definitely didn’t have as good of a technique my freshman year, so I’m excited to feel more confident in my playing this year,” Hill said.
Bauer left immediately after their final match to go to Wyoming for a club softball tournament, so Hill spoke on her behalf about what makes the duo work so well together.
“I think that we’re really good at hyping each other up and giving each other confidence while we play,” Hill said. “I’ve realized that tennis is more about the attitude, and I’ve definitely noticed that this season, because we didn’t have the best record, but we definitely had a good attitude for regionals, so we pulled through on that.”
Grand Junction had two more regional championships. At No. 2 doubles, Emma Rose and Lizzie Ballard beat Durango’s Adwyn Chowen and Juliet DiGiacomo 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 for the regional crown. At No. 3 doubles, Madi Sites and Kinya Tate opened with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Central’s Jennika Quintana and Alexis Wickham and then defeated Durango’s Addie Cady and Eleanor Clark 6-4, 6-7 (7-1), 6-2.
Central’s other qualifiers were Caysee Calton and Claire Dziwisz at No. 4 doubles. The two clinched a state spot with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Grand Junction’s Lily Echanova and Juliette Berry in the first round. Although they lost the final match to Durango’s Ellie McLean and Hazel Cleaves 6-1, 6-4, getting to the championship match was enough to make it to Pueblo.
“It’s pretty nerve-racking, but it’s fun,” said Calton, a freshman.
“I’m pretty nervous about state, as well, but it’s exciting to get to go play in something so big,” added Dziwisz, a sophomore.
CLASS 5A
In regionals also held at the Elliott Tennis Center, Fruita Monument qualified six players for the state tournament in Denver, including one regional champion — the No. 4 doubles team of Emily Richardson and Abby Hawkins.
Richardson and Hawkins won both of their matches 6-0, 6-0 to win the title.
Although the Wildcats’ other qualifiers all dropped their championship matches against Front Range foes, they were able to qualify with second-place finishes.
Abby Deeths advanced to the No. 2 singles final match with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Smoky Hill’s Brandy Nalyanaya. The junior will be making her second trip to state after qualifying as a freshman.
“I trained super hard for this and I’m just really glad it all paid off,” Deeths said. “The last time I was at state, I was in doubles and relied a lot on my partner and worried every shot would go out. Now, it just flows better.”
Jaidynn Maynard, a graduate, won 6-1, 6-0 over Smoky Hill’s Lily Monson to make the No. 3 singles championship. Like Deeths, she also has a prior state appearance playing in doubles.
“It’s kind of weird, but I’m really glad that I made it and I’m excited,” Maynard said.
Savanna Mattas and Emily Leane qualified in No. 2 doubles with their 6-2, 6-0 win over Smoky Hill’s Lauren Choi and Jaclyn Jenkins.
“I’m really, really excited, Mattas said. “Being part of a team is the most fun part of this.”