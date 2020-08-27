Cornhole is usually associated with family picnics or football tailgate parties — a fun game to pass the time with friends.
Some cornhole players have taken their participation in the sport to the next level by engaging in a more competitive environment.
Grand Valley Cornhole, which started in the spring of 2019, features some of those players.
“We had just started playing in the backyard, then we went to this huge tournament in Utah and we were so pumped about it that we decided to start Grand Valley Cornhole,” said Shawn Martinez, one of the founding members.
Now the club has something to brag about — one of the best cornhole players in the country.
Grand Valley Cornhole qualified for the July 20-25 World Championships of Cornhole, taking five players to Columbia, South Carolina. More than 350 players from around the world participated in the tournament. Shawn’s wife, Whittney, a former Central High School softball player, placed third in the women’s competition.
“She’s getting popularity on the western side of the country and in Denver, where there’s a lot of good players,” Martinez said. “Because no one from the East Coast knew who she was when she got there, nobody really knew except for people who were calling her a sleeper. She proved those people right and shocked everybody because nobody knew who she was. She beat last year’s reigning champion and a lot of the higher-seeded people to get where she got.”
Whittney’s third-place finish qualified her as a professional player among women and overall, where she finished among the top 96 players in the world.
Another Grand Valley player, Rifle’s Del Worley, also qualified as a professional.
The club’s journey to the South Carolina involved competitions in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Nevada, Utah and Denver.
“There are two different leagues,” Martinez said. “We play in both, but this one was for American Cornhole Association. You have to play in five different tournaments to qualify, and those are all throughout the country. We also hold smaller regional tournaments here in Junction. You have to play in enough tournaments and you get a seeding depending on how well you do in those tournaments. That’s what qualifies you for the world championships.”
The only issue the club faced during its trip to South Carolina was the timing. Because of the coronavirus, the team took precautions to ensure its trip would be safe and fun.
“It was pretty stressful,” Martinez said. “(Whittney)’s very protective of our kids, so we literally didn’t leave the house for like three months. Then we got the opportunity to go, so we risked it. We took all the precautions: wearing masks at all times, never getting too close, never high-fiving. ”
Although there was no in-tournament celebration, Grand Valley Cornhole can celebrate having one of the best cornhole players in the world as one of its members.