Isaiah Biocic played just about every down Friday afternoon, and the junior running back/free safety/emergency quarterback was a little tired after the Tigers’ 36-7 loss to Coronado at Stocker Stadium.
He was still smiling, though, because he saw a glimmer of what the Tigers can accomplish once they all get on the same page.
“Once we get together, we’re gonna be a good team,” he said.
A new coaching staff, a new offensive and defensive scheme and several new players got Grand Junction off to a slow start in the searing late-afternoon heat.
“It’s a process,” first-year coach Landon McKee said. “We talked about that a lot, you know, this is a process. It’s kind of long and tedious to an extent, but we’ll get there.”
The GJ defense was opportunistic, recovering three first-half fumbles and nearly had a couple of interceptions, but the offense couldn’t cash in.
“We should have executed points on those,” Biocic said. “It would have been a tie game going into halftime, but our defense really locked it down in that first half. I was proud of us.”
Coronado was turned away at the goal line late in the first quarter when the Tigers broke up a pass on fourth down, but the Cougars bull-rushed quarterback Peyton Brock on Grand Junction’s first play from the 4.
Running in his own end zone, Brock eluded the pressure at first, but before he could be sacked, he fumbled the ball forward. The officials conferred and ruled a safety with just less than one minute to play in the first quarter.
Coronado scored twice in the second quarter to take a 15-0 halftime lead, and the offensive numbers were staggering — the Cougars had 215 yards of total offense in the first half, the Tigers only 11.
Coronado’s big defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing the linebackers and defensive backs to get pressure in the backfield. Brock tried to step up in the pocket, but it collapsed, forcing him to scramble, and his receivers were well covered. A couple of high snaps when the Tigers went to the shotgun also cost them yardage.
Down 22-7 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers started moving the ball, with Brock finding Biocic for an 18-yard completion — the Tigers’ only completed pass of the game — but on a second-down run, Brock was hit hard and stayed down for several minutes.
He looked a little woozy leaving the field, with trainers holding onto his jersey.
“I didn’t see it,” McKee said of the injury. “He’s a tough, hard-working kid, a blue-collar kid and it just makes me sick when any kid gets hurt.”
Enter Biocic at quarterback.
“It’s fairly easy, we repped it a lot, so I’m confident when I go in there knowing what I’m doing, so the transition wasn’t super hard,” Biocic said of moving to quarterback on the fly. “I was pretty easy and we went down and scored, which we should have done more today, but we’ll get better, for sure.”
The Tigers had to punt on that series, but yet another fumble was pounced on by River Mulvey, and the Tigers were in business at the Coronado 39.
A horsecollar penalty against the Cougars on a 7-yard gain by Biocic put the ball inside the 10, and he made a couple of nice moves and scored from 8 yards out.
“You can definitely get down on yourself if you’re not putting up points, especially at halftime, but we came out and put up a touchdown,” he said. “Like I said, next week we’ll put up more for sure.”
McKee knows the Tigers have plenty to work on, but now that they’ve played a game, he figures they’ll make strides in Week 2, especially after watching film.
“We came into this and it’s like, hey, let’s get some stops and let’s get some first downs,” McKee said. “We have some building to do; that’s where we are with it, whether you want to call it building or rebuilding. Overall I was proud of them. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re gonna get there.”