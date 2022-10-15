The Grand Junction High School football team’s losing streak is now at six games.
The Tigers went on the road against conference foe Bear Creek on Friday and lost 42-17. They trailed 28-10 at halftime.
Bear Creek (5-3, 1-2 Conference 6) threw an early interception but bounced back and scored a touchdown to take a lead in the first quarter. Grand Junction (1-7, 0-2) responded with a field goal but surrendered 21 unanswered points.
The Tigers trimmed the deficit a bit when Will Applegate ran from 11 yards out.
The Bears built a 42-10 lead in the second half when Applegate connected with Tanner Roahrig on a 40-yard touchdown pass with about three minutes to go in the game.
Summit 28, Palisade 18: Rhett Ward ran for two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-1 Class 3A League 3) lost to the Tigers.
Ward’s 3-yard run in the first quarter gave Palisade a 7-0 lead, but Ben Elam responded for Summit (6-1, 1-1) with a 4-yard run to tie the game 7-7.
The Tigers took a 13-7 lead in the third quarter on Jack Schierholz’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Emilio Jain.
The Bulldogs pulled within 13-10 on Liam Ferguson’s 34-yard field goal, but the Tigers increased their lead to 21-10 on Schierholz’s 28-yard run and a successful two-point conversion.
Ward’s second TD pulled Palisade within 21-18, but Schierholz put the game away with a 51-yard rushing score about three minutes left in the game.
Tennis
Liam Pomrenke and Christian Tuttle had the best local finish in the Class 4A state tennis tournament in Pueblo.
Grand Junction’s No. 3 doubles team had a chance in some playback matches on Friday, first against Thompson Valley’s Tommy Goldsberry and Isaac Baumeister. Pomrenke and Tuttle won 6-2, 6-2.
Then they faced Colorado Academy’s Hudson Parks and Charlie Rakowski the playback semifinals, where they lost 6-2, 6-4.
Grand Junction No. 1 singles player Evan Gear lost to Sand Creek’s Gavin Hutter in a first-round playback match 6-3, 6-0 and the Central No. 2 doubles team of Canaan Ross and Andrew Kirschenmann lost their first-round playback match to Denver South’s Gavin Fortney and Hank Leonard 6-2, 7-5.
At the 5A state tournament in Denver, Fruita Monument’s No. 3 doubles team of Evan Prosser and Coltan Gechter lost 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 to Fairview’s Loic Masters and Theo Myers in a first-round playback match.
Volleyball
Palisade won the first set against Class 3A defending state champion University, but the Bulldogs from Greeley battled back to win the match 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13.
Addie Ritterbush had 14 kills, one solo block and two block assists, Braeleigh MacAskill added 19 assists and 18 digs, Sophia DeWitt had 19 digs and Ava Walitt had three aces for Palisade (8-9).
