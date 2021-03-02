High School Basketball
Tigers’ late rally falls just short
Despite scoring only two points in the first quarter Monday night, the Grand Junction girls staged a furious rally against Coal Ridge in a 40-34 loss.
Down 13-2 after the first quarter and 19-10 at halftime, Grand Junction traded baskets with the Titans in the fourth quarter, then didn’t allow a field goal in the final eight minutes. They pulled within three points in the final two minutes, but couldn’t overcome the big deficit.
Malia Yang scored seven of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead Grand Junction, which had only three players score — Laney Laffler and Dolcie Hanlon scored 10 each. Taylor Wiescamp scored 11 of her 17 points at the free throw line for Coal Ridge.
College Volleyball
Mesa gets OK for fans at volleyball
For the first time this school year, the general public has been cleared to attend a Colorado Mesa indoor sporting event.
Attendance will be limited to 400 at Thursday’s volleyball matches at Brownson Arena, when the fifth-ranked Mavericks play CU-Colorado Springs at 2 p.m. and fourth-ranked Metro State at 7 p.m. Fans can view game protocols and purchase tickets at cmumavericks.com/tickets.
College Basketball
Siemons earns RMAC honor for D
Kelsey Siemons was one blocked shot shy of a rare triple-double Friday night in Colorado Mesa’s victory over Western Colorado in the final game of the regular season.
The senior post from Tucson was selected the RMAC women’s defensive player of the week after scoring 11 points, with 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocked shots, tying the program record. The Mavericks blocked 15 shots in the game.
CMU plays Metro State at 5:30 tonight at Brownson Arena in the RMAC tournament quarterfinals — the conference is not allowing fans at the tournament.
College Softball
Mavericks sweep Metro State
Colorado Mesa overcame a nine-run fifth inning in the opening game of Monday’s doubleheader against Metro State to hold on for an 11-10 victory, then wrapped up the four-game series sweep with a run-rule win, 13-2 at the Regency Athletic Complex in Denver.
Catcher Ally Distler and designated hitter Ellie Smith drove in three runs each in the opener and right fielder Lauren Wedman hit a two-run home run.
Adair and Mauser combined to allow two runs on four hits in the final game of the series, when CMU scored in every inning except the second. The Mavs took advantage of three Metro State errors in the first inning to score three runs, and up 8-2, ended the game early by scoring five runs in the fifth.
Wedman hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, and Distler, Smith and Sarah Staudle had two RBI each. Smith also had a pair of doubles in CMU’s 14-hit attack.