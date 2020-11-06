After the Colorado High School Activities Association approved fall football in September, teams around the state were left scrambling.
Scrambling to find out which season (fall or spring) they would play. Scrambling to organize team activities and practices. Scrambling to arrange contingency plans for canceled games. In some cases, scrambling to fill out the roster.
The abrupt nature of the fall season’s approval led to a smaller-than-usual turnout for new football players at Grand Junction High School. Coach Ed Johnson encouraged athletes from other sports to consider football, including soccer.
One result of those outreach efforts was bringing in two of the school’s soccer players. One is Matt Parkes, a junior on the boys squad who has assumed primary kicking duties.
The other player, Jordan Queen, is the program’s only player who is also a girl.
“This is my first year (playing football),” Queen said. “It’s a lot different (from soccer) because it’s hotter, I guess. It’s a lot heavier (with the pads.)”
Since joining the program, she’s served as the primary kicker for the Tigers’ C team. However, because of an opportunity she received in practice last week, she saw her first varsity action Saturday when she attempted an extra point against Ponderosa.
If she continues her commitment to the gridiron, she could receive even more opportunities, both this season and in the future.
“Jordan’s supposed to be on our C team and Matt kicks for the varsity,” Johnson said. “However, we had a competition in practice last week where we told her, ‘Hey, if you make this, we’ll let you kick that first PAT when we score against Ponderosa.’ She’s regularly our C team kicker, but she won that competition during the week last week and got an opportunity to kick on a Saturday.”
Although kicker is the least physical position in football, it’s not shielded from the game’s physicality, especially in situations such as kickoffs and blocked kicks.
Queen isn’t intimidated, though. She feels a kind of thrill from competing with the boys and donning the pads and helmet.
“I like it because I feel like it’s a lot of competition,” Queen said. “It’s just fun.”