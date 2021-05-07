The Grand Junction High School girls soccer team showed defensive discipline in its season opener at Canyon View Park, but it was Durango that came out on top with a 1-0 victory on Thursday.
For the Demons (2-0, 1-0 Southwestern League), it was a far cry from the nine goals they scored in their season opener against Bayfield, but the road win was all that mattered.
“It took us a while to get comfortable, but we came out strong in the second half,” Grand Junction head coach Nathan Poirier said. “Played very well and had quite a few shots, one off the crossbar, but just couldn’t get one in. I was happy with their effort.”
GIRLS GOLF
It was Durango’s day in Montrose on Thursday.
Lilly Tichi shot an 84 and Zayda Mestas carded a 90 to finish first and second, respectively, leading the Demons to the win at Cobble Creek Golf Course. Durango finished 15 shots ahead of second-place Montrose.
The Indians’ Grace DeJulio, Giada Amundson and Siera Mihavetz finished third, fifth and seventh, respectively.
Fruita Monument (312) placed third, followed by Palisade (335), Eagle Valley (351), Rifle (362), Grand Junction (369), Montezuma Cortez (393) and Meeker (429).
Palisade’s Ally Seriani and Fruita’s Cierra Noetzelmann tied Mihavetz for seventh. Grand Junction’s Samantha Balint placed 12th, followed by Palisade’s Kenzie Rewold. For Fruita, Kenda Abbott finished 14th, and Brooklyn Montgomery and Bailey Loesch tied for 15th. Rifle’s top finisher was Jayden Petree, who tied for 18th.