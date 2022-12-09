Building a program isn’t an overnight task.
So all that Sydni Brandon and her coaching staff want to see from the Grand Junction High School girls basketball team is incremental progress.
So while the Tigers’ 53-24 loss to Ponderosa on Thursday in the Family Health West Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument wasn’t ideal, there were still positives to take from it.
“We celebrate all the little things. Any little step you take in the right direction, you have to, have to, have to celebrate that” Brandon said. “If you saw us last week against the zone (defense), you would have thought it was a different team. We had something, like, 30 turnovers. Today, we played like a team and it was a beautiful thing.”
The Mustangs (3-0) were fast out of the starting gate, forcing turnovers on three of the Tigers’ first four possessions and building a 19-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.
But the Tigers (0-4) were feisty in the second. While they were at a size and speed disadvantage, they were moving the ball around and attacking the basket to draw shooting fouls and, therefore, some free chances at points.
Of Grand Junction’s 10 points in the second quarter, eight came from the free-throw line.
“I don’t even know what the final score was, we don’t talk about that in the locker room. We talk about, ‘What did you guys do amazing tonight?’ ” Brandon said. “You have to do that because, otherwise, they’re going to get too down on themselves. We can’t compare ourselves to our opponents, we have to just focus on getting better than we were the day before. And we were better than we were yesterday.”
Grand Junction trailed 33-11 at halftime but allowed only 10 points in each of the final two quarters.
Junior Nerea Sills led the Tigers with eight points and Kayli Spall led Ponderosa with 17.
Brandon is now in the fourth game of her return to the program she starred for in the mid-2010s. She was a stat-stuffer for the Tigers. She averaged double-digit points as a sophomore, junior and senior, and also averaged around five assists, rebounds and steals in those seasons. After high school, Brandon played for Fort Lewis College and Colorado Mesa.
She took over after her old coach, Sam Provenza, retired earlier this season.
“It is, probably, 10 times scarier than actually playing. My pregame nerves are worse than they’ve ever been but I think it’s because I’m so passionate about the game … I don’t want to fail them, they’re counting on me to put them in the right spots,” Brandon said. “One thing, I’ve adapted well to the refs … I’m just a different person now, everyone who sees me says so. I used to light them up as a player but as a coach you can’t do that, they need to keep a cool head.”
