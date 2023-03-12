Playing doubles in tennis can be frustrating at times — especially when you are playing with a new partner you barely know.
When the frustration starts to mount, Grand Junction High School teammates Lanie Dougherty and Madelynn Boyer just start singing 1980s pop music to each other and start dancing.
“Both of us getting frustrated sometimes,” Dougherty said. “We kind of sing to each other and start having fun. It’s a different strategy but it works for us.”
“We literally have dance parties on the court,” Boyer said.
It helped the Tigers’ No. 4 doubles team of Dougherty, a senior, and Boyer, a freshman, win a first-round match in the rain-delayed Western Slope Open this weekend at Canyon View Park. They lost in the quarterfinals to Regis.
“It’s a little different (playing with a freshman),” Dougherty said. “With Madelynn, we are clicking and help get each other up and make a comeback.”
Dougherty is one of seven returning players for the Tigers who are playing for a new coach after Carol Wilder retired. Former Grand Junction High School graduate and tennis player Brandon Gregg is now coaching the Tigers.
“I miss having Wilder,” Dougherty said. “I can still hear her echoing in the back (of my mind), but I do love having Coach Gregg this year. He’s been amazing this year getting us back into it. It doesn’t feel awkward or anything. We have a lot of fun in our practices.”
The Tigers’ No. 3 doubles team of Xenna Perry and Juliette Berry also won their first-round match before losing in the quarterfinals of the Western Slope Open.
Taking over the reins of the Tigers’ tennis program is a dream come true for Gregg, who played three years on varsity under Wilder. Gregg is a math teacher at Grand Junction High School and has been coaching junior and adult tennis since he graduated high school 20 years ago.
“It’s different being on the coaching end of things,” Gregg said. “When you are off the tennis court, you know how hard it is to be on the court. You want them to keep it simple, focus on the energy and footwork, have a positive attitude and focus on the next point. Tennis is a grind.
“I never realized Coach Wilder did such an amazing job of pairing up the (doubles) teams. Finding the right chemistry and mixture of experience and strengths.”
Gregg has 22 girls in the program with three seniors this season. However, No. 1 singles player Emma Aubert, a state qualifier last season, did not return.
“She decided to focus on academics,” Gregg said. “She is in the IB (International Baccalaureate) program at Palisade High School. It’s a loss for sure, but we have to remember these girls are students first. Many of the girls on the team are on the academic team.”
With academics being a priority, Gregg wants the girls to focus on having fun and work on the fundamentals of the sport.
“Tennis is very mental,” Gregg said. “The ladies have been awesome to coach. A lot of tennis is strategy. It is athletic chess. You can be strong mentally, which our team has some growth to do in that area, but we’ve got to get the athletic and strategy down.”
Boyer and Dougherty are already learning the importance of communicating strategy.
“I think the key to success in doubles is communication,” Boyer said. “It’s just talking and making sure you are on the same page on what to do.”
“The last match showed us a lot about communication and working together,” Dougherty said.