Losses are tough for any team to stomach, but Grand Junction High School girls basketball coach Sam Provenza said that they’re an important learning experience for a team as inexperienced as his.
Fielding a team that includes five sophomores, the Tigers lost to Legacy 40-4 on Thursday at the Family Health West Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument.
“Every game we play is a learning experience for us,” Provenza said. “We have a lot of kids getting their first real varsity experience this year. We even have some kids who jumped straight from the C team to varsity. That’s a tough transition.”
The Tigers (0-3) fell in a hole early and could never recover from the faster and more-experienced Lightning (2-2).
Despite the loss, there were still some positives for Provenza.
“I thought our defense played pretty well, we do man-to-man transition because that’s a great way to learn defense,” he said. “I was at a coaching clinic one time and was told that zone defense is like a mini-van — it gets you there but it’s boring. If you can play man-to-man defense, you can play any defense.”
The Tigers had eight players from last year’s team graduate, so one of the returners who figures to play a big role is junior Teagan Wilkins.
Wilkins finished with three points. When not taking a shot, she was a magnet on the boards and fought for every rebound she could grab.
Provenza was impressed with her, and said there are good things every player did.
“I don’t think winning is very high on our list right now, we’re just focused on getting better so that we can go out there and have fun. Because basketball is supposed to be fun,” he said. “Each of our players out there on the court tonight, we can take positives from what they did tonight.”
Ponderosa 55, Central 28: The Warriors started hot, but couldn’t match the pace set by the Mustangs.
Central (3-1) played scrappy defense and seemed just a moment or two away from going on a run. They scored 12 points in the first quarter — but gave up 23. Then, they surrendered only four points in second quarter — but only scored four.
Ponderosa (2-3) bounced back from the low-scoring quarter in the second half, but the Warriors never did.
Sophomore Brynn Wagner led the Warriors with nine points and Kaitlyn Kyle led the Mustangs in scoring with 23.
Fruita Monument 47, Castle View 32: The Wildcats remained perfect after a well-rounded victory over the Sabercats.
Fruita had five players score five-plus points, led by Olivia Campbell's team-high 13 points. Kylie Wells wasn’t far behind with 11 points.
Both teams went back and forth through most of the first half before te Wildcats (4-0) began pulling away late and enter the break up 23-17. To open the second half, Fruita’s offense continued to play solid basketball.
But what stole the show was their defense.
The unit hounded Castle View (0-3) shooters and made it difficult for them to score up close, forcing them to take deep 3-pointers. The Sabercats scored only 15 points in the second half. Their leading scorer was Ella Seeley, who finished with eight points.
Boys
Palisade 83, Soroco 33: Palisade scored its most points in a game since Dec. 7, 2007 to defeat Soroco 83-33 in the first game of the Meeker Cowboy Shootout.
The Bulldogs jumped to a 32-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and 53-13 at halftime. The Bulldogs (1-3) scored at least 13 points in each quarter.
Three players scored in double figures, including a team-high 20 from Donovan Maestas. Maestas hit four 3-pointers and Justin Sanchez drained a trio of 3s in his 12-point night. Duncan Edwards also had 12 points for Palisade.
Grand Junction 51, Pueblo East 41: Reese Skinner had 17 points and Dillon Chapman added 13 as the Tigers topped the Cyclones in the Ponderosa Mustang Classic.
Fruita Monument 64, Vista Peak Prep 27: The Wildcats (2-2) made more 3-pointers than 2-pointers in winning their second straight game.
Skylar Johnson led the long-distance display with seven 3s — including five in the third quarter — and scored 23 points for Fruita Monument on the first day of the Bear Creek Tournament.
Carson Hollingshead added four 3-pointers of his own on his way to a 22-point night.
Steamboat Springs 66, Central 40: Central (1-3) was hanging tight with Steamboat Springs (2-3) at the halftime break, only down by six points.
But the Sailors pulled away thanks to their shooting, and the Warriors lost on Steamboat home court.
"We missed a couple of really good looks [to open the half]. But then they made two 3s" Coach John Sidanycz said. "They had at least ten 3s. Steamboat is really good, especially here."