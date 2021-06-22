Grand Junction High School’s girls lacrosse team steamrolled through the Mountain Conference this spring.
The Tigers entered Monday’s Class 4A state semifinals with an 11-0 record, but ran into a streaking Castle View team and lost 17-4 at Shea Stadium.
“They were a fast team. It’s a different caliber of lacrosse in Denver,” Grand Junction coach Maddie Hathaway said. “They’ve had it longer than we have, and it’s growing better than over here.
“The reffing is completely different. It’s pretty hands-off (in the Mountain Conference) and (in Denver) there’s a lot more contact. It’s harder for our girls to make that switch to that caliber of play.”
A slow start was too much for the Tigers to overcome — the Sabercats allowed only one first-half goal in building a commanding 12-1 lead.
“We couldn’t win the draw and that really hurt us early,” Hathaway said.
Maya DeGeorge scored all four goals for the Tigers, giving her 50 on the season.
The Sabercats (8-5) are the No. 10 seed in the playoffs, but knocked off second-seeded Aspen 10-9 — the Skiers were also undefeated — to reach the semifinals. They’ll play top-seeded Evergreen (10-2) in Wednesday’s title game after the Cougars’ 17-5 win over Thompson Valley in the other semifinal game.
Grand Junction, the No. 3 seed, held off Northfield 14-10 in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.
With a shortened season and limited travel, the Tigers didn’t get the experience against teams from Denver, and the Mountain Conference split into divisions this season, with Aspen and Grand Junction not playing one another.
Hathaway is hoping for a return to normal scheduling next season, when the majority of her team returns. The Tigers had only two seniors on the roster, but will lose their leading scorer in DeGeorge, who graduated last month.
“I don’t want to underwrite our season by one loss,” Hathaway said. “We still made Grand Junction history by getting to the semifinals, the furthest this team has ever gone. Next year we should have a higher starting ground than we’ve ever had; we have only room to grow at this point.”
Girls Golf
Palisade High School sophomore Ally Seriani, in her first state tournament, shot a 122 in the first round of the Class 4A tournament at Commonground Golf Course in Aurora.
Kylee Hughes, a junior from Eagle Valley, carded a 79 and is among the first-round leaders, with Durango senior Lilly Tichi shooting an 87. Durango got a 93 from sophomore Zayda Mestas and a 97 from sophomore Natasha Walcott.
Kendyll Bernatis, a sophomore from Montrose, shot a 109, with freshman teammate Giada Amundson coming in at 113. Two freshmen from Rifle are also in the field, with Blayke Hostettler shooting a 108 and Jadyn Petree a 119.