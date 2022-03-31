Sydni Brandon starred for the Grand Junction High School girls basketball team years ago.
Now, the Tiger legend is coming back home.
Brandon, 24, was announced as Grand Junction’s new girls basketball coach on Wednesday. She replaces Sam Provenza, who retired after 22 years at the school on March 8.
“I love Sam and I love him to death. It just feels like I’m going home,” she said. “I’m comfortable there and everyone has been so welcoming.”
Brandon was a standout player on Provenza’s varsity teams from 2012-2015. During that stretch, Grand Junction went 59-14 and won a playoff game in each season. Brandon averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game during her four years with the Tigers.
She then played college basketball at Fort Lewis College before returning to Grand Junction to play at Colorado Mesa University.
As a Maverick, Brandon was a true team player who could score at will but routinely opted to do whatever was best for the team.
In 91 games, Brandon posted the second-most steals in CMU history (200) and the best per-game average (2.2). Her 86 steals in 2019 is the best single-season mark. She is also No. 3 on the Mavericks’ career assist list (331) and has the second-most steals per game (3.6).
Brandon is now a teacher at Mt. Garfield Middle School and served as an assistant coach under Mary Doane at Central High School from 2020-2022.
“Sydni has a great passion for the game of basketball and her enthusiasm will be contagious with her players,” Doane said. “As a former Grand Junction High School alumnus, I believe her connection with the players will be instantaneous and she will be able to continue the growth within the program. I thought Sydni looked good in red and gray, but I think her heart had always been orange and black.
“I’m excited for her and thus great opportunity to step in and coach at Grand Junction.”
Brandon learned some key lessons on the bench from Doane.
“Observing Mary build relationships with kids, she showed that she cared for the kids and I want to implement that into my coaching and be there for them,” she said. “When they come out to the gym or the field, a lot of times that’s their safe zone where they can be themselves. That’s why it’s so important to be there for them.”
Brandon was appreciative of her overall support system and credited those friends and family getting her where she is today.
“I learned my never-give-up attitude from Taylor Wagner at CMU, and I wouldn’t be here today if not for Nikki Johnston, who got me into teaching. And so many other people helped me get here. The list is so long,” she said. “I’m also appreciative of my mom Sonia, dad Darius and brother Jordan. I love my mom so much for always supporting me and my dad for playing catch with me for hours outside everyday.”
Brandon takes over a team that has been struggling. The Tigers haven’t had a winning season since 2018-19 and have only two since 2014-15, which was Brandon’s senior season. The Tigers were 10-52 in the previous three campaigns, and went 1-22 last season.
Brandon understands the Tigers may be overlooked because of their recent struggles and she will because of her age. But that just adds fuel to her fire.
“I look like I’m still in high school. I’ll be overlooked and our team will be overlooked, so we’ll be on the same page that way,” she said. “I want to see a competitive culture return to the program. I want to be the team diving on the floor, and taking charges. I want us to have the players who put the team first. If I can leave that legacy when it’s all said and done, whenever that is, I’ll be happy.”