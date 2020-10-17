The Grand Junction High School football team got off to a good start Friday night against Palmer Ridge, the three-time defending Class 3A champion. The Bears moved up to 4A this season and joined the Tigers in the 4A Western Slope Conference.
On Palmer Ridge’s opening drive, the defense for Grand Junction (0-2, 0-1 4A WSC) forced a fumble. A sack ended the Tiger’s first drive and it was all Bears (2-0, 1-0 4A WSC) from there in a 49-0 victory.
Ryan McAllister threw four first-half touchdowns, Saxon Wright scored on a 1-yard plunge and the Bears’ defense accounted for nine points — a safety and an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Hotchkiss 51, Paonia 14: Mordecai White ran for four touchdowns — two in the first quarter and two in the second — as the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 1A Western Slope Conference) led 51-0 at halftime. Blaine Peebles, who scored four TDs in Hotchkiss’ season-opening win, added a rushing score and a receiving TD in the first quarter. Yahir Chavez threw for a touchdown and ran for a score for the Bulldogs.
Kody Long ran for two fourth quarter touchdowns for the Eagles (0-2, 0-1 1A WSC).