TOP: Grand Junction’s Nick Silzell waits at the net as his No. 2 doubles partner, Jameson Boyer, back, serves Friday during the Western Slope Open at Canyon View Park. BOTTOM: Boyer, left, returns a shot as his Silzell, right, looks on. Silzell and Boyer, who just met before the season started, have become a strong team in their short time together.
One month ago, Jameson Boyer and Nick Silzell barely knew each other. Now, they are not only becoming friends, they are learning how to use their tennis skills together as a doubles team.
Boyer’s family moved to Grand Junction during the school year last year, but he didn’t meet Silzell, a Palisade High School junior, until they played in the Mesa County Junior League in the summer. Even then, they were rarely playing against each other. It wasn’t until the start of this boys’ tennis season that they started playing doubles together.
Matching doubles partners can be a science in itself. Sometimes it can simply be a guessing game. Although it is still early in the season and roster spots can change, Boyer and Silzell are off to a good start.
“It’s harder depending on your partner,” Silzell said. “Some partners you click (with) immediately. Some it takes more time to bond like good teams have. It’s gone pretty fast for us.”
“I feel like we match up pretty well,” Boyer said. “Our personalities and our play style are pretty similar. It’s nice playing with Nick. He’s a super supportive teammate. Whenever you’re down, he helps you get back up. I haven’t felt it’s been weird or anything because Nick is forgiving on the court.”
Boyer and Silzell, the rest of their Grand Junction High School teammates, along with Central and Fruita Monument’s boys tennis teams are being tested and learning how to compete against some of the state’s top competition this weekend in the Western Slope Open.
Boyer and Silzell, the Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team, found a way to win their first-round match Friday, defeating Lakewood 6-3, 6-7, 10-8 at Canyon View Park. They played Mountain Vista in the second round Friday. The semifinals and championship matches of the tournament are today, beginning at 8 a.m.
“I think the biggest thing is helping each other get back up — making positive remarks,” Silzell said. “It’s important not to get down and let it decide the match.”
In the third-set 10-point tiebreaker, the Tigers’ duo took an early 4-1 lead, but the Lakewood team rallied to win the next five points and take a 6-4 lead. Boyer and Silzell were able to rally and win 10-8.
“I think it was really Nick coming up to me and telling me to forget the lost points and play this point,” Boyer said. “Nick played really well.”
Both players alluded to the mental aspect of the game being instrumental in victory — not so much a serve, volley, forehand or backhand stroke.
“Right now, I wouldn’t say I have the best mental (game), but Coach has helped me with that,” Boyer said. “We do a lot of mental training in practice. I think I’ve improved, but I have a long way to go. I get down on myself a lot.”
Grand Junction coach Carol Wilder said they do work on and talk about the mental aspect of the game every day in practice.
“It never helps when you are mad at your partner,” Silzell said. “It always helps to get your teammate up and stay positive.”
Boyer has had to adjust to playing doubles as well. He played mostly singles in high school the past two years in Magnolia, Texas — a community northwest of the greater Houston metro area.
“I’m still trying to get more comfortable (with doubles),” Boyer said. “In Texas during the spring season, we would just play singles. I haven’t played doubles that much and never really liked it. It is a way different game. I’m still getting used to the play style and stay confident with myself.”
Silzell is back playing No. 2 doubles again this year. Silzell and his partner, Christian Tuttle, qualified for state last year. Silzell’s older brother, Matthew, plays No. 2 singles for the Tigers.
Matthew won both of his matches Friday and will play in today’s semifinals, which begin at 8 a.m. at the Elliott Tennis Center. Joining him in the semifinals for Grand Junction is the No. 4 doubles team of Isaac Boyer and Jack Welling. Boyer and Welling will play at 8 a.m. at Canyon View.
The Fruita Monument No. 4 doubles team of Jeremy Heer and Isaiah Wilhelm also advanced to the semifinals.
For Central, No. 1 singles player Corban St. Peter was the only one to win a first-round match, beating Mountain Vista’s Shai Sabinsky 3-6, 6-3, 13-11. St. Peter lost his quarterfinal match and both of his consolation matches.