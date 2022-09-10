One month ago, Jameson Boyer and Nick Silzell barely knew each other. Now, they are not only becoming friends, they are learning how to use their tennis skills together as a doubles team.

Boyer’s family moved to Grand Junction during the school year last year, but he didn’t meet Silzell, a Palisade High School junior, until they played in the Mesa County Junior League in the summer. Even then, they were rarely playing against each other. It wasn’t until the start of this boys’ tennis season that they started playing doubles together.