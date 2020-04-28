Add the Grand Junction Off-Road to the list of events canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Epic Rides sent a letter to riders Monday announcing the three-day festival originally scheduled for May 14-16 is off and will not be rescheduled this year.
The Mesa County Health Department, under the state’s “safer at home” regulations, is prohibiting festivals and large gatherings until at least July 1.
That prompted Epic Rides, Downtown Grand Junction and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission to cancel the festival.
“Similar to the now-canceled Whiskey Off-Road (in Arizona), we considered rescheduling for later this year, however, Colorado’s historically busy autumn schedule has vital elements of our safety network already committed to other events,” the letter from Todd Sadow, president of Epic Rides, read.
“We’ve also noticed that many springtime events are rescheduling for the fall, which will put unnecessary strain on communities, volunteers, medical professionals, participants and industry professionals who will be forced to choose between events nationwide. Out of respect for existing events with dates already on the calendar, priorities for public health within the City of Grand Junction, and the uncertainty of what the state of Colorado will be in five months, we have decided to put our energy into a stellar Grand Junction Off-Road + Downtown Music Festival in 2021.”
Riders who had registered for the event have three options: transferring to another 2020 Epic Rides event once the company receives permission to have events; the opportunity to receive a discounted and priority registration for the 2021 GJ Off-Road or another 2021 Epic Rides Series event; or a partial refund of the registration fee. Those requesting refunds need to email info@epicrides.com.
Epic Rides has closed registration for all remaining events this year until large community events are permitted.