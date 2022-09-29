Grand Junction High School didn’t have to look far for its new wrestling coach.
The Tigers hired Tanner Ridgway to head the program on Wednesday. Ridgway had spent the previous nine years with the Palisade wrestling program. He replaces Kyle Sand, who stepped down from the position in early September.
Ridgway currently lives in Loma. So Grand Junction being closer to his home played a role in his decision to leave for the crosstown rival, he said. Also attractive to Ridgway was the school’s status as a wrestling blue-blood in Colorado.
“It’s not a program that we have to come in and turn around. I’m taking over but we have hopes to just build off of it,” Ridgway told The Daily Sentinel. “We want to be back at 2018 when the program won the state title, we want to be running in for that title year in and year out.”
Ridgway won a state championship with Paonia in 2007 and played football for then-Mesa State College. He coached one state champion during his Palisade tenure — Terrance Williams in the Class 4A 182-pound class in 2018. The top Bulldog finisher in 2022 was Keyton Young, who placed fourth at 138 pounds.
“It will be hard coaching against (Palisade),” Ridgway said. “The kids all understood why I did this and knew about the change.”
With the season just around the corner, Ridgway hasn’t wasted time shaping the program. He interviewed Sand’s assistant coaches, some of whom have been with the program since Cole Allison was the coach, to make sure their philosophies align. Ridgway said that those talks went well and that the Tigers are ready for the season.
He also said that some assistants may follow him to Grand Junction from Palisade, pending the Bulldogs’ open position.
Palisade Athletic Director Gregg Hawkins was not available for comment regarding the coaching position nor the timetable for finding Ridgway’s replacement.
Grand Junction Athletic Director Steve Woytek said that he was impressed with Ridgway’s desire for wrestlers to be strong on the mat and in the classroom.
“I mean this in an utmost way — he has a blue-collar approach with his coaching and our wrestlers have that same approach,” Woytek said. “Tough but respectable young men in the community. That’s what this role is all about.”
Ridgway said he is grateful for the opportunity Palisade gave him when he first took over.
Now, he’s ready to put the Tigers back on the top of state contenders. The last Grand Junction wrestler to win a state title was Dawson Collins at 120 in 2020.
“My philosophy is that we’re gonna be coached very toughly,” Ridgway said. “We’re gonna be better conditioned, we’re gonna go against toughest opponents we can find, seek that challenge, and wrestle extremely, extremely hard. We’re not going be victorious in every single match but our opponents will know who they wrestled.”