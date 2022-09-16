The Grand Junction Rockies’ bats were stymied for six innings by Ogden starter Jorge Gonzalez on Thursday night.
Once the Raptors went to their bullpen, the Rockies started hitting the ball and scoring runs to win 8-5 in the winner-take-all third game of the Pioneer League South Division Series.
With the win the Rockies advance to the Championship Series against the North Division winner, either defending champion Missoula or Billings. The last time Grand Junction made the Championship Series was in 2018, when the Rockies were swept 2-0 by Great Falls.
Gonzales allowed only one run on two hits in his six innings of work, but the Rockies scored five runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth to pull away.
Trailing 4-1, Shawn Ross got the inning started off reliever Miguel Cirino with a single and Casey Peters followed with a single to move Ross to third. Jaylen Hubbard hit a fly ball to right and Ross tried to score, but he was thrown out.
Colin Gordon singled and Tyler Sandoval was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ogden went to the bullpen again, bringing in Adam Scoggins. Josh Elvir got one of the Rockies’ two hits with the bases loaded, connecting on a two-run single to right to pull Grand Junction within 4-3.
Alex Nielsen singled to left to reload the bases and Joe Johnson put the Rockies ahead 5-4 with a two-run single to center. Jake Cruce’s RBI single to center gave Grand Junction a 6-4 lead. The Rockies loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning and scored on a wild pitch and Sandoval’s sacrifice fly.
After the Raptors scored in the eighth inning to pull within 8-5, Trevin Reynolds got a strikeout to end the threat and worked around two singles in the ninth inning to earn the save.
Peter was the only Rockies player with multiple hits, going 3 for 3 — all singles. In fact, only one of Grand Junction’s 11 hits went for extra bases — a double by Hubbard in the eighth. Every Rockies starter had a hit in the win.