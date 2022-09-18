The Grand Junction Rockies are just one win away from greatness.
The Rockies staved off a late rally to beat the Missoula Paddleheads 12-10 in the first game of the Pioneer Baseball League championship series on Saturday in Missoula, Montana.
The resilient Rockies overcame the loss of their starting pitcher, an offense that was absent for much of the contest and a nearly-deflating five-run rally in the final half inning.
Should the Rockies win Monday night, it will be their first PBL crown since 1981 when they played as the Butte Copper Kings in Butte, Montana.
The Rockies, the designated home team, were playing in Montana because of a scheduling conflict at Suplizio Field.
Grand Junction held a modest two-run lead after the first two innings before exploding for 10 combined runs in the third and fourth frames.
Down 3-2, Shawn Ross doubled to right field to score Joe Johnson and move late-season pickup Jake Cruce to third. Cruce then scored on a wild pitch, and the ever-reliable Casey Petersen singled to left to score Ross. A Jonah Girand single later in the inning scored Jimmy Dobrash.
Missoula’s Brandon Riley hit a two-RBI double in the fourth to whittle the Rockies’ lead to 6-5 entering the bottom of the fourth.
But Grand Junction wasn't done rocking. Johnson hit a leadoff single and stole second to put himself into scoring position. That allowed slugger Jake Cruce to score him off of a single to right-center. Jordan Fitzpatrick later singled to center to score Ross and Cruce.
Josh Elvir then scored Fitzpatrick and Jaylen Hubbard with a 2-out home run over the right field wall.
Four innings, 12 runs. And from there on, the will of the Rockies’ pitching and defense was tested. Neither team scored through the following 4⅓ innings, and Missoula reliever struck out eight and allowed one hit in four innings.
In the top of the ninth with one down and runners on the corners, Nick Gatewood hit to left field and the ball went past Fitzpatrick to score Riley. 12-6.
Kyler Patter then struck out Jayson Newman. Patter appeared to have forced the speedy M. Sparks into a 5-3 ground out, but Hubbard’s throw was just off. Cameron Thompson later hit a two-RBI double. 12-8.
Then, Keaton Greenwalt cleared the bases with a home run to left center. 12-10.
Manager Bobby Jenks pulled Platter, victim to two fielding errors, for closer Trevin Reynolds. Reynolds, who was second in the PBL with 16 regular season saves, forced Andrew Noivello into a ground-out on his first pitch.
The Rockies had 13 hits and the two errors, and allowed 12 hits. Fice Rockies had multiple hits. Ross was 3 for 5 with two runs, one RBI, a double and a walk. Johnson and Elvir each hit a home run.
Josh Agnew threw well for the first 3⅓ innings before suffering an injury. He still earned the win. The Rockies used five relievers to close the game. Joshua Ibarra allowed just two hits and fanned six in 3⅓ innings.
Game two begins in Missoula on Monday at 7:05 p.m. A live stream of the game can be watched at gjrockies.com.
