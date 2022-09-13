Intentionally walking one of your opponent’s top hitters with runners on makes sense. But loading the bases for a guy who hit a home run earlier is a bold decision.

And Grand Junction Rockies slugger Jake Cruce made sure that it didn’t pay off for the Ogden Raptors on Monday night. After Nico Popa was given a free pass, Cruce hit a grand slam to help clinch an eventual 13-5 divisional playoff win at Suplizio Field.