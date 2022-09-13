Josh Agnew started on the mound for the Rockies in their 13-5 playoff win over the Ogden Raptors on Monday at Suplizio Field. Agnew struck out six and allowed six hits, one earned run and walked one in five innings.
The Rockies had 16 hits and three home runs in their 13-5 playoff win over the Ogden Raptors on Monday at Suplizio Field. Jaylen Hubbard, above, throws to firs tbase in the first inning. He hit one home run. Nico Popa, left, was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. The Rockies travel to Ogden on wednesday for a chance at the championship series.
Shawn Ross makes contact in the first inning of the Grand Junction Rockies’ playoff game against the Ogden Raptors on Monday at Suplizio Field. The Rockies won 13-5.
Jaylen Hubbard throws to first base in the first inning of the Grand Junction Rockies’ 13-5 playoff win over the Ogden Raptors on Monday at Suplizio Field.
Photos by Scott Crabtree
Intentionally walking one of your opponent’s top hitters with runners on makes sense. But loading the bases for a guy who hit a home run earlier is a bold decision.
And Grand Junction Rockies slugger Jake Cruce made sure that it didn’t pay off for the Ogden Raptors on Monday night. After Nico Popa was given a free pass, Cruce hit a grand slam to help clinch an eventual 13-5 divisional playoff win at Suplizio Field.
The Rockies’ left fielder was 3 for 5 with two home runs, a double and seven RBI. With the series headed to Ogden on Wednesday, the Rockies are now one win away from the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) championship series.
The Rockies’ bats got off to a hot start in the second inning. Jaylen Hubbard hit a two run home run over the right field wall to also score Casey Petersen. Joe Johnson later doubled to score Alex Nielsen and Josh Elvir.
In the fourth, Nico Popa singled to center field to score Elvir. On the next at bat, Cruce hit his first home run to score himself, Popa and Johnson.
After Ogden plated four in the top of the fifth, the Rockies scored five in the bottom of the frame. The first came from a Johnson double that scored Elvir, and the rest came Cruce’s slam.
Jesus Valdez, who had all of the Raptors’ RBI, scored Pat Adams on a single in the seventh for the final run of the game.
The Rockies had 16 hits on 39 at bats and six extra base hits. They also had three stolen bases – two from Elvir and Shawn Ross with one. The Raptors were just 8 of 36 with one extra base hit — a double from Valdez.
Josh Agnew earned the win on the mound. He struck out six, allowed six hits, four runs (one earned), and walked one in five innings.
Ronny Orta was handed the loss for Ogden. He had five strikeouts, allowed nine hits, seven runs (all earned) and walked two in 3⅓ innings.
In the PBL North divisional series, the Missoula Paddleheads beat the Billings Mustangs 6-2.