The Grand Junction Rockies won a pair of high-scoring games over the Rocky Mountain Vibes at Suplizio Field on Sunday and Monday nights.
In Sunday night’s 14-13 win, the Rockies rallied from an early 9-3 hole after the Vibes scored eight runs in the top of the third. A sac fly by Jose Gutierrez and a single by Nate Scantlin helped Grand Junction score five runs in the bottom of the third to trim the deficit to 9-8.
The Vibes stretched the lead to 12-8 going to the bottom of the fifth, but in that frame, Frankie Jezioro (who had four RBI on the night) and Kelvin Maldonado hit RBI singles to make it 12-10. Tyler Sandoval cut the deficit to 12-11 in the sixth with an RBI double. In the seventh, Scantlin scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and Vinny Esposito gave the Rockies a 13-12 lead with a sac fly.
In the bottom of the eighth, in a 13-13 tie, Austin Elder hit a double to plate Gutierrez for what would ultimately serve as the winning run.
In Monday night’s 11-10 win, Luke Roskam hit a one-out, walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Jake Anderson led the Rockies (21-17) with four hits, including an RBI on a double in the sixth inning.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Esposito launched a three-run home run for a 3-2 Grand Junction lead. Down 5-3 in the fourth, Scantlin hit a two-run single to tie the game. Down 7-5 in the fifth, Grand Junction scored four runs, including an RBI single by Maldonado.
Rocky Mountain scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 10-10. The stage was set for a home run derby to decide the outcome, but Roskam hit a home run in regulation instead to lift the Rockies.