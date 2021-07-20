The Grand Junction Rockies' lengthy homestand continued the past two days with a 13-7 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Sunday night and a 12-5 win on Monday night.
On Sunday, the Rockies (29-21) trailed 5-0 after the first inning but scored four runs in the bottom of the third, five in the sixth and another four in the seventh to rally before ultimately pulling away.
In the third, Luke Roskam hit a two-run double to help spark the Rockies' bats. Down 6-4 in the sixth, Jake Anderson launched a two-run home run to tie the game. After taking a 7-6 lead by walking in a run, Dondrei Hubbard hit a single that led to a Vibes (10-40) error, scoring two more Grand Junction runs.
In the seventh, Austin Elder's RBI double, Anderson's sac fly and Frankie Jezioro's two-run blast made it 13-6 Grand Junction.
On Monday night, the Rockies raced out to a 9-1 lead through three innings and cruised from there. After Rocky Mountain scored the first run, Jezioro tied the game with an RBI double. Hubbard's sac fly and Vinny Esposito's solo home run gave Grand Junction a 3-1 lead after an inning.
In the second, Roskam hit an RBI double, Hubbard drove in two runs on a double and Esposito hit an RBI single, making it 7-1. With the bases loaded in the third, Roskam hit a two-run single.
Hubbard and Josh Elvir would launch solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively.