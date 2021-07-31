Five relievers combined to give up only two runs over the final 6 2/3 innings and Frankie Jezioro drove in six runs Friday night in Grand Junction's 17-7 rout of Missoula.
Alexis Monge, hitting ninth in the lineup, drove in four more runs for the Rockies (35-24, 9-3 second half). Grand Junction scored six runs in the third inning on RBI singles by Dondrei Hubbard, Josh Elvir, Monge and Jezioro. Tyler Sandoval was hit by a pitch to bring home another run as GJ built a 7-1 lead.
Missoula closed to with 7-5 in the bottom of the inning, but Jezioro hit a two-run home run in the fifth. Esposito added a two-run shot in the sixth and Monge drove in two more with a base hit to blow the game open, 13-5.
Four more runs came home in the eighth, two on a triple by Jezioro, who is hitting .452 in 20 games since joining the Rockies after being released by Ogden, where he hit .264 in 30 games. The right fielder went 3 for 6 and scored twice. Esposito drove in three runs on a pair of hits, including his 14th home run of the season.
Jimmy Dobrash gave up five runs on six hits in only 2 1/3 innings, but Hooper Mills earned his second win of the season with 2 2/3 innings of two-hit relief. Trevin Reynolds struck out two of the three men he faced in the sixth, Kyle Taylor gave up two runs in the seventh before Tyler Johnson and Rolando Martinez threw one scoreless inning each. The six GJ pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead in the six-game series against the winner of the North Division's first half.
The win, the Rockies' seventh in the past 10 games, opened a three-game lead in the second half of the South Division, and put them 1 ½ games up on Ogden in the overall standings.