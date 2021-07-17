The Rocky Mountain Vibes closed the first half of the Pioneer League season with only their 10th win of the season Friday night, defeating Grand Junction 6-3 in Colorado Springs.
The Rockies (26-21) finished the first half 2 1/2 games behind Ogden in the South Division standings, but managed only single runs in the first, second and ninth innings. Vinny Esposito singled and scored in the second and hit a solo home run, his 11th, in the ninth. Nate Scantlin led off the game by reaching on an error, then stole second and took third on a passed ball. He scored on a base hit by Luke Roskam.
Esposito finished the first half with 45 RBI, which is first on the team and 19th in the league. Isaiah Ramos (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in only three innings.
Missoula (35-13) rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to erase an 8-5 deficit, then erupted for seven runs in the eighth to win the North Division first-half title with a 16-8 rout of Billings and secure a playoff spot. Idaho Falls, which beat Ogden 8-0, finished one game back.