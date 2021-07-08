The Grand Junction Rockies fell another game behind Ogden in the Pioneer League South Division standings on Wednesday in a 12-2 loss to Boise at Suplizio Field.
Grand Junction (21-18) is 5 ½ games behind the Raptors in the standings with nine games to play in the first half after Ogden routed North Division leader Missoula 14-5. The first half ends July 16 — Grand Junction has a doubleheader on July 15 to make up the July 1 game rained out against Rocky Mountain.
Tied 1-1 after three innings, the Hawks (16-24) scored in each inning from the fourth on, scoring three runs in the fourth inning and three more in the seventh.
Nate Scantlin and Dondrei Hubbard hit solo home runs for the Rockies, who were coming off winning five of six against Rocky Mountain and nine of their past 11 games to close the gap on Ogden. It was Scantlin's first home run of the season and Hubbard's 10th.
James Varela allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, and Grand Junction committed four errors. Offensively, the Rockies struck out 14 times and were out-hit 17-7.