Grand Junction’s playoff hopes ended Monday evening in Boise, Idaho, when the Rockies lost 7-3 to Boise.
The Hawks (47-46, 27-18 second half) clinched the Pioneer League South Division’s second-half playoff spot, going three games up on the Rockies (50-42, 24-21) with three games to play. Even if the teams tie in the final standings, Boise holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.
It’s the first playoff appearance for Boise since 2014 — Grand Junction lost in the Pioneer League championship series to Great Falls in 2018.
No-hit for four innings, the Rockies finally got on the board in the fifth on Rolando Martinez’s solo home run, his eighth of the season. That cut the deficit to 4-1, but Boise’s Tyler Jorgensen hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth and the Hawks added an insurance run in the eighth.
Grand Junction, which managed only five hits, added single runs in the eighth and ninth innings and had two on with two out in the ninth, but Nate Scantlin grounded out.
Jason Dicochea hit a two-run home run in the third off GJ starter Cade Crader (3-3), who allowed six runs on 10 hits in 5⅔ innings.
Crader struck out five, but gave up both home runs to Boise, which will play Ogden in a one-game divisional championship game on Sept. 11.
Grand Junction entered the six-game series in Boise only one game back of the Hawks, but injuries took two of their best hitters, Dondrei Hubbard and Luke Roskam, out of the lineup at times. Hubbard, hitting .336, played in only the first game of the series, including being the hitter in the knockout home run derby, which Boise won. Roskam was hit in the hand by a pitch and missed two games.
The Rockies play the Rocky Mountain Vibes tonight at Suplizio Field and finish their first season as an independent minor league team with a Wednesday doubleheader.