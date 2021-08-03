Vinny Esposito hit an RBI double in the top of the first to plate Luke Roskam, but that would be all of the Grand Junction Rockies' scoring on the night in an 8-1 loss at Missoula on Monday in Montana.
Esposito had two of the Rockies' four hits in the seven-inning loss. Sunday night's game was 10-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning when the stadium lost power, postponing its conclusion to Monday afternoon. The Rockies lost that game 12-8, falling to 35-27 after Monday.
For the PaddleHeads (44-18), Jared Akins drove in four runs on two hits and Clay Fisher drove in three runs on two hits.