Grand Junction's playoff hopes took another hit Saturday night in a 13-6 loss to Boise in the fourth game of the Rockies' final six-game road series.
The Hawks (46-45, 27-17 second half) built their lead over the Rockies to three games for the Pioneer League South Division second-half title with five games remaining in the regular season. After wrapping up the series with Boise today and Monday, Grand Junction (49-41, 23-20) hosts the Rocky Mountain Vibes for three games next week.
Alexis Monge hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth to avoid the shutout. Vinny Esposito added an RBI double in the inning, in which the Rockies sent 10 men to the plate and came up with six runs. With the Rockies down 13 runs entering the ninth, pitcher Israel Fuentes pinch-hit, drawing a walk in his first plate appearance of the season. He was replaced by Frankie Jezioro, who scored on a base hit by Rolando Martinez.
Former Colorado Mesa pitcher Trevin Reynolds (1-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.