Alexis Monge’s fourth-inning single to plate Jose Gutierrez was the only run in the first eight innings for the Grand Junction Rockies in a 14-4 loss to the Boise Hawks at Suplizio Field on Sunday.
Monge had three of the nine team hits for the Rockies (36-31), who fell behind 4-0 over the first four innings before Monge’s hit.
Alejandro Rivero led Boise (31-37) with four hits and three RBI, including a two-run home run to start the scoring in the first inning and a solo shot in the fifth. Byron Smith also hit two home runs for the Hawks, including a three-run blast in the top of the eighth to make it 14-1.
The Rockies got a three-run home run from Luke Roskam in the ninth inning to conclude the scoring and boost the team's hitting statistics.