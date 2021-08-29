A three-run sixth inning lifted the Grand Junction Rockies to a crucial 10-7 victory Saturday night over the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs.
The Rockies' doubleheader loss on Friday dropped them three games behind Boise (42-44, 22-16) in the second-half standings in the Pioneer League South Division. The win, coupled with the Hawks' 14-5 loss to Idaho Falls, kept Grand Junction (45-38, 19-17) put GJ two games back with 11 to play in the regular season. The Rockies are .001 percentage point ahead of Ogden in the overall Southern Division standings.
Grand Junction is back at Suplizio Field today, facing Rocky Mountain, then has a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Monday before going to Boise for a critical six-game series starting Wednesday that will likely decide which team plays first-half winner Ogden for the South Division championship next month.
Vinny Esposito and Rolando Martinez drove in two runs each, and Nate Scantlin, Esposito and Martinez had three hits each.
Israel Fuentes (6-3) allowed two runs on eight hits in five innings for the win. Michael Townsend gave up two hits in the ninth for his sixth save.