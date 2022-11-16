Grand Junction Rockies outfielder Nico Popa was selected Tuesday as the Pioneer League Rookie of the Year for 2022. Popa slashed .406/.449/.526 with 159 hits, six home runs, 19 doubles, five triples, 85 RBI and 33 steals this season.
The final campaign of the Grand Junction Rockies ended with a Pioneer Baseball League championship and, now, some postseason hardware.
The PBL announced its award winners for the 2022 seasons and two Rockies, now Jackalopes, were honored. Bobby Jenks was selected the league’s manager of the year and fan-favorite Nico Popa was picked as the rookie of the year. Popa and pitcher Josh Agnew made the league’s All-Star team.
Last season was Jenks’ first as a manager after he served as an assistant with the club. The Rockies finished 62-33 in the regular season, boosted by a dominant second half in which they went a league-best 36-11, to win the PBL South Division.
In the playoffs, the Rockies beat the Ogden Raptors in three games and swept the Missoula Paddleheads in the PBL Championship.
Popa slashed .406/.449/.526 with 159 hits, six home runs, 19 doubles, five triples, 85 RBI and 33 steals. His hits total led the PBL, and his average, steals and 88 runs scored all ranked in the top five. Popa, who played for the University of Pittsburgh, played in 93 of the Rockies’ 95 games.
Two Rockies also finished as PBL stat leaders. Ian Kahaloa, who joined the club late in the season from Boise, finished as the PBL strikeout leader with 102 and Caleb Farmer, who played for the Rockies before he signed with the Washington Nationals in July, was selected the Knockout King for hitting nine home runs in knockout rounds.
The Rockies rebranded as the Jackalopes after a change in ownership. The club’s new era begins on the road at Ogden on May 23 and its home opener is on June 6 against the Boise Hawks.