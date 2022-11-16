The final campaign of the Grand Junction Rockies ended with a Pioneer Baseball League championship and, now, some postseason hardware.

The PBL announced its award winners for the 2022 seasons and two Rockies, now Jackalopes, were honored. Bobby Jenks was selected the league’s manager of the year and fan-favorite Nico Popa was picked as the rookie of the year. Popa and pitcher Josh Agnew made the league’s All-Star team.