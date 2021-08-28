Griffin Barnes hit a two-run, walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to give Rocky Mountain a wild 11-10 Pioneer League victory over the Grand Junction Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader in Colorado Springs.
In the second game, Dondrei Hubbard hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning but the Rockies (44-38, 18-17 second half) left the bases loaded and lost 6-4. The doubleheader loss dropped Grand Junction three games behind Boise in the second-half South Division standings with 12 games remaining.
The last-place Vibes (21-16, 11-24) had 19 hits in the opening game, which was the completion of a game suspended by rain Thursday in the second inning. At that time, the Rockies were up 2-1, but when play resumed Friday evening, the Vibes put up five more runs in the inning. Five straight singles off Jimmy Dobrash allowed the Vibes to go up 6-2.
Grand Junction responded with five runs over the next two innings, but a three-run fifth by Rocky Mountain made it 9-7. Nate Scantlin led off the sixth with a walk and Vinny Esposito doubled. Luke Roskam grounded out, scoring Scantlin, and in the seventh, Scantlin hit a two-out double to score two runs and put GJ up 10-9. Cody Clark couldn't hold the lead, allowing two runs on two hits in the bottom of the seventh.
Scantlin went 3 for 4, scored twice and drove in four to lead the Rockies in the opener.
Roskam and Josh Elvir both went 3 for 4 in the second game. Cade Crader took the loss, allowing six runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.