The Grand Junction Rockies lost their fifth straight game Thursday, 10-4 to Boise. The loss dropped the Rockies into a first-place tie with the Hawks for the Pioneer League South Division second-half lead.
Trailing 4-3, Boise (29-36, 9-8) scored seven unanswered runs over the final four innings to win its third straight game.
Boise third baseman Nate Fisbeck, who hit his first home run of the season on Wednesday in the Hawks' victory, hit three out of Suplizio Field on Thursday, a two-run shot in the second inning, a leadoff home run in the eighth and another two-run blast in the ninth. Fisbeck finished 4 for 5, scored three runs and drove in five, raising his batting average to .391.
Grand Junction catcher Tyler Sandoval, a Colorado Mesa graduate, hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his second of the season. The Rockies (35-29, 9-8) scored all four of their runs in the fourth. Vinny Esposito drove in the other two runs with his eighth double of the season, giving him 64 RBI, fifth in the Pioneer League.
Grand Junction had 11 hits, but left 14 men on base.
Jimmy Dobrash (1-1), took the loss for Grand Junction, allowing five runs on nine hits and striking out six.