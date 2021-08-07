For the first time since the second half of the Pioneer League began, the Grand Junction Rockies are out of the top spot in the South Division.
After their sixth straight loss, 10-5 to Boise, the Rockies (35-30) fell to 9-9 in the second half, one game behind the Hawks.
Grand Junction never strung hits together enough to score more than one run in any one inning, but the Hawks (30-36, 10-8) built a 5-2 lead after three innings and broke the game open with a four-run fifth. Wladimir Galindo hit his 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot, and Myles Miller singled home two more with two out.
Israel Fuentes (4-3) allowed seven runs on nine hits, walking one and striking out three in four innings. Luke Summers, making his debut after being signed earlier this week, gave up three runs over three innings.
Austin Elder had two RBI for Grand Junction, and Dondrei Hubbard doubled twice, giving him 22 this season. He and Luke Roskam also drove in runs for the Rockies, who continued to struggle hitting with men on base, stranding 13, seven in scoring position.