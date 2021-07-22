Usually when a team scores 13 runs, they're spread out over the course of nine innings.
That wasn't the case Wednesday night for the Grand Junction Rockies, who put up all 13 runs — and 10 of their 15 hits — in only two innings, then held on for a 13-10 victory over Ogden at Suplizio Field.
Grand Junction (30-21, 4-0) answered Owen Taylor's two-run, second-inning home run with five runs in the bottom of the second, then doubled Ogden's third-inning output by sending 11 men to the plate and scoring eight more in the third to seemingly take control, 13-6.
But this is the Pioneer League, so it wasn't over by any means.
Colt Mink relieved Ogden starter Reza Aleaziz in the third inning after Nate Scantlin hit his second triple of the game — he also doubled in the second and finished 3 for 4 with a walk — and after a rough start held the Rockies scoreless for four innings.
The first man he faced, Frankie Jezioro, who was released by Ogden earlier this season and picked up by the Rockies, hit a two-run home run to right, and Josh Elvir also took him deep. Grand Junction managed only four more hits the rest of the way, and two of those were eighth-inning base hits off Christopher Campbell.
Ogden, meanwhile, scored four runs in the fifth inning off reliever Michael Flynn, who was lifted with what appeared to be arm discomfort. Chuck Steele delivered a bases-loaded double and Flynn hit Jacob Goldfarb before throwing a first-pitch strike to Josh Broughton.
He then walked off the back of the mound, bringing manager JJ Johnson and the trainer out of the dugout. Flynn was replaced by Cody Clark, who gave up an RBI single to Broughton (the run was charged to Flynn) before getting out of the inning.
The game was played at a snail's pace, wrapping up in just under four hours, despite no runs being scored after the fifth inning.
Taylor grew up in Grand Junction and played for the Grand Junction Rockies in 2019, their final year of being affiliated with the Colorado Rockies as a Rookie Advanced club.
Before the game he said he was "stoked" to be back home, and showed it with a no-doubt home run to right field in his first at-bat back at Suplizio. The ball bounced next to a vehicle in the second row of the parking lot. Taylor finished 2 for 2 with three RBI and was on base all five times, getting hit by a pitch and walking twice.
Cade Crader lasted only 3 1/3 innings for the Rockies, allowing six runs on six hits. Clark threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and Robbie Baker struck out two in the ninth for his 10th save.