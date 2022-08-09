Casey Petersen seems to be finding his groove in Grand Junction.
The designated hitter is a key presence in the GJ Rockies’ lineup this season and in the locker room.
“I started slow in the first couple of weeks of the season and I really doubted myself,” Petersen said. “Once it started clicking I thought, ‘You know, I can do this. I really want to do this for as long as I can, this is a lot of fun.’ ”
As one of Petersen’s best friends on the team Colin Gordon points out, it’s wild to think that a 6-foot-10 guy with a mean swing ever questioned his ability, but the Californian is still adjusting to pro ball.
Petersen completed his collegiate career at the University of Saint Katherine (USK), an NAIA school in San Marcos, California, last year. The school isn’t far away from his hometown of San Diego. Petersen was a two-way player with the Firebirds. He first joined the program as a pitcher but he opted to return to hitting once he recovered from an injury.
“I really missed actually playing the game of baseball,” Petersen said. “Not just pitching but also hitting and all of that. My junior year, I told the coaches I wanted to hit again and they gave me a chance. That’s why I’m super grateful for that program.”
The move paid off and Petersen hit .400 or better as a junior and senior, and had over 100 plate appearances each season. Petersen joined the Rockies this season after a stint in the Mexican Winter League with the Monclova Aceros.
And like his time with USK, Petersen has been raking with the Rockies.
He has posted a .365 average, a .466 on base percentage and is slugging .659. The two latter figures are the best on the Rockies, and his average is second, just behind Nico Popa. Petersen also has 13 home runs and 63 RBI this season.
And since the start of the second half of the season, the Rockies are 13-5 and lead the Pioneer Baseball League’s South Division.
At this stage in their careers, the guys know how to play baseball and need help with the mental aspect of playing under constant pressure, Rockies third baseman Jaylen Hubbard said.
The closeness of the locker room has a lot to do with the team’s second half success, and Petersen is a big reason for that.
“He’s a really good dude, good teammate and wants to see you win and succeed. He’s a good person to have in your corner,” Gordon said. “I was hurt to start the year. Casey and everyone else (supported) me during that process.”
Petersen and Gordon have especially bonded since becoming teammates.
The two love playing pool with their teammates and competing in the locker room’s regular table tennis tournaments.
When they get a day off, Gordon and Petersen will also go fishing on Grand Mesa.
“If you’ve ever been to Montana, that’s Casey,” Gordon said. “He’s a big outdoors guy and loves to fish. He’s from San Diego, but I wouldn’t believe it.”
Petersen is focused on fostering the relationships with his teammates and coaches, and doing some more winning along the way.
“This is what you dream of, to play in professional baseball. It’s been an incredible last few months, I’m so thankful for it,” Petersen said.
KEY SERIES AHEAD
The Rockies open a road series today against divisional foe the Northern Colorado Owlz, and the Rockies are hot.
After winning the first two games of last week’s series against the Ogden Raptors, Grand Junction dropped back-to-back games. On Aug. 6, it appeared that was going to be three straight when the Rockies squandered a 6-2 lead and were trailing 8-7 entering the home half of the ninth inning.
Jonah Girand led off the inning as a pinch hitter for Jay French and drew a walk. After Popa flew out, Hubbard stepped up and singled to right field and later stole second base. Petersen practiced patience at the plate and loaded the bases with a walk.
That set the stage for the team’s home run leader Shawn Ross to work some magic and launch a walk-off grand slam over the center field wall.
“I was expecting a fastball because (Ogden pitcher Jackson Lancaster) hadn’t thrown off-speed for a strike. He went first pitch inside and I thought, ‘He has to go with the fastball now.’ I was just hoping to at least tie the game,” Ross said. “As soon as I hit it, I knew it was gone because I hit it perfectly.”
Ross now has 17 home runs this season and nine of those have come since July 22.
GJ followed up the instant classic with a 14-6 shellacking on Sunday. The Rockies trailed 5-4 before scoring nine runs in the fifth inning. The Rockies are 38-27 overall and with a win over the Owlz (25-37 overall, 8-9 second half) could pull ahead Ogden in the overall standings if they win the series. The Rockies return home on Aug. 16 for a series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.