Thursday night's Pioneer League South Division game between Grand Junction and Rocky Mountain was rained out.
After a lengthy weather delay before the game began, the Rockies led 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning before rain halted play. The teams will play a doubleheader today starting at 5 p.m. at UCHeath Park in Colorado Springs.
Dondrei Hubbard doubled and scored on a fly ball and outfield error in the second inning and Josh Elvir, who had walked, came home on Austin Elder's double. The Vibes scored one run in the bottom of the second before the rain halted play.
The Rockies (44-36, 18-15) are 1 1/2 games behind Boise in the second half of the South Division playoff race with 14 games remaining in the regular season.