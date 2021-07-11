Boise sent a dozen men to the plate in the sixth inning Saturday night and put up eight runs to erase Grand Junction's lead and claim a 12-11 victory at Suplizio Field.
Five singles, one doubles, two walks and a hit batter — plus a wild pitch –– led to the outburst that turned the Rockies' 6-2 lead to a 12-6 deficit.
The Rockies (22-20) are still 4½ games behind Ogden in the Pioneer League South Division after the Raptors lost 6-2 to Missoula. Grand Junction has two games remaining with the Hawks (18-25) before starting a seven-game series Wednesday against last-place Rocky Mountain, with the first four games wrapping up the first half of the season.
Ogden's magic number to clinch the first-half championship is now one, with any Raptors win or Grand Junction loss eliminating Grand Junction from securing the first-half playoff spot from the division.
Cody Clark (3-1) had a rough sixth inning, allowing six runs on four hits and failing to record an out.
Rolando Martinez went 3 for 5 for the Rockies, hitting a pair of two-run home runs in back-to-back innings, the fourth and fifth. After giving up the big inning, Grand Junction responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Vinny Esposito drawing a walk and coming around to score on a wild pitch, and Kelvin Maldonado following with an RBI single to score Frankie Jezioro.
Jose Gutierrez delivered a two-out, pinch-hit double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth to pull the Rockies within one run. Martinez singled with one out in the ninth, but was stranded when Dondrei Hubbard popped out to short and Luke Roskam grounded out to first.