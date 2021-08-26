After trailing 2-0 through four innings, the Grand Junction Rockies scored the game's next five runs in a 5-3 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.
Grand Junction (44-35) first got on the board in the fifth inning on a single by Alexis Monge to plate Jake Anderson. The Rockies scored two in the sixth on RBI singles by Dondrei Hubbard and Jose Gutierrez to take a 3-2 lead.
The Rockies added two more runs in the eighth on a single by Josh Elvir. An error in the left field allowed Luke Roskam and Elvir to both score for a 5-2 lead. The Vibes (18-61) scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning but could come no closer.
Elvir had three of Grand Junction's 10 hits. Starting pitcher Trevin Reynolds pitched eight innings, striking out six batters while allowing seven hits and two earned runs.