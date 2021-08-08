Two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday night allowed the Grand Junction Rockies to snap their six-game losing streak, beating Boise 10-8 at Suplizio Field.
After Dondrei Hubbard was hit by a pitch, Jose Gutierrez singled and Austin Elder doubled, breaking an 8-8 tie. Jake Anderson followed with a sacrifice fly to give Grand Junction (36-30, 10-9) an insurance run. The win also allowed Grand Junction to move into a first-place tie with Boise for the second-half title in the Pioneer League South Division with roughly one month remaining in the regular season.
Michael Townsend threw two scoreless innings of relief to get his first win with the Rockies, striking out two of the seven men he faced and allowing only one hit.
Down 3-1, Grand Junction put up four runs in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Josh Elvir and a two-run home run by Vinny Esposito, his second in the game. The Rockies' shortstop hit a solo shot in the first inning.
In a back-and-forth game, Boise (30-37, 10-9) scored three runs in the sixth to go up 7-5, but the Rockies answered with three of their own to go up 8-7. Nate Fisbeck's RBI double in the seventh tied it at 8-8.
Esposito drove in four runs, going 3 for 4. He's hit 17 home runs and has 68 RBI this season.