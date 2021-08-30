Dondrei Hubbard, Jose Gutierrez, Austin Elder and Alexis Monge all had four hits, with Hubbard driving in seven runs and Gutierrez and Monge each driving in three, as the Grand Junction Rockies rolled past the Rocky Mountain Vibes 22-5 at Suplizio Field on Sunday night.
Hubbard hit three home runs, including two in the Rockies' nine-run seventh inning with one scoring three runs, and Rolando Martinez hit a two-run home run. As a team, the Rockies (46-38) had 26 hits. Starting pitcher Brett Matthews struck out nine batters in six innings, allowing six hits.