Baseball
Pitching, hitting lead GJ Rockies
Three Grand Junction pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters, walking only two, in the Rockies’ 9-1 victory Wednesday night over the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Grand Junction scored twice in the first inning and starting pitcher Isaiah Ramos threw six scoreless innings before giving up one run in the seventh after his offense gave him a five-run cushion.
The Rockies (18-16) added two more runs in each of the eighth and ninth innings to easily beat the Vibes (8-26), the last-place team in the Pioneer League.
The Vibes managed only five hits and committed three errors.
Jake Anderson reached on one of those errors in the first inning, which allowed two runs to score, and two of the three runs in the seventh were unearned after the Vibes made two more errors.
Luke Roskam singled to lead off the eighth and scored on a double by Jake Anderson, who played at CU-Colorado Springs. Anderson scored on a base hit by Vinny Esposito. Roskam added a two-run double in the ninth.