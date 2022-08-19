jordan fitzpatrick after scoring in 1st inning .jpg

Grand Junction Rockies right fielder Jordan Fitzpatrick celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during a game this season. Thursday, the GJ Rockies were sold to the Windsor-based group that also owns the Northern Colorado Owlz.

 Scott Crabtree

After this season, the Grand Junction Rockies will be under new ownership.

Future Legends, a Windsor-based entity that owns the Northern Colorado Owlz, announced in a Thursday news release that it had purchased the Grand Junction Rockies for an undisclosed amount from GJR, LLC. That entity is registered under Harold R. Roth, who is the executive vice president of the Colorado Rockies. Jeff Katofsky is the CEO of the Owlz and founder of Future Legends.