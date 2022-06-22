The Grand Junction Rockies had a chance to leapfrog the Northern Colorado Owlz for second place in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) last week. After taking the first three games of the series, the Rockies lost three consecutive games by two or fewer runs in Greeley.
In those first three games, though, Rockies (10-12) played extremely well.
In each contest, the Rockies had at least one inning in which they scored four-plus runs, and had one inning in games two and three in which they scored seven.
Powering those surges was Caleb Farmer.
Farmer accounted for half of the Rockies’ runs in their 8-2 win to open the series, including a three-run home run in the sixth inning to take a lead the Rockies never relinquished. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Ari Kaufman threw a six-inning gem in which he allowed six hits, two earned runs, one walk and eight strikeouts.
Farmer isn’t the only one who feasted in the first half of the series, though.
Four hitters in the lineup — Farmer, Nate Scantlin, Nico Popa and Josh Elvir — were a driving force behind the win streak. The quartet registered 18 of the Rockies’ 30 hits in the first three games. Jaylin Hubbard and Shawn Ross also hit home runs.
The Rockies followed up that win with a seven-run first inning in game two, a 12-11 win. The lineup produced 19 hits.
Grand Junction couldn’t keep the momentum going, however.
The Rockies led 4-1 entering the bottom of the ninth in the fourth game of the series before the Owlz posted a three-run rally and then won in the knockout round. The Owlz used three-run rally the next night, this time in the seventh inning, to clinch a 6-4 win.
In the final game of the series, the Rockies were down 4-1 after two innings and 6-2 after five. They scored one run in each of the final three innings but it wasn’t enough. The Rockies committed two errors in the game.
It’s not that the Rockies’ bats went cold, they just couldn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities. Grand Junction had 22 hits in the final two contests but left 15 runners on base.
A silver lining in the losing stretch is the performance of the Rockies’ bullpen. The eight relievers combined to allow only three earned runs.
Fruita Monument High School graduate Trey Morrill appeared in two games.
In game four, Morrill threw three scoreless innings, allowed one hit, walked one and struck out four. In game six, Morrill came in for one inning, allowed two hits, two unearned runs and had one strikeout.
WHERE THEY RANK
The statistical leader boards are frontloaded mostly with players from the Pioneer Baseball League North Division, teams that have all won 10 or more games.
Popa ranks 10th in the PBL in batting average with a .408 mark and Scantlin is 19th at .370. Scantlin is also tied for seventh in runs scored with 27. Farmer is tied for sixth in the league in home runs with five despite playing fewer games than every player in the top 15.
Hitting-wise, the Rockies rank ninth in the 10-team league with a team batting average of .290 entering Tuesday’s home game against Ogden. Their slugging percentage ranks eighth and on-base percentage sixth.
There is noticeable improvement on the mound, though. The Rockies are fourth in the PBL in strikeouts with 202 and have allowed the second-fewest walks. They do, however, have the second-worst ERA.
Izzy Fuentes and Kaufman each have 21 strikeouts, tied for 10th. Josh Agnew has the seventh-best ERA in the league, 6.56 in 23⅓ innings.
MIKULIK IS VIBING
Joe Mikulik, the Rockies’ hitting coach in 2021, is now the field manager for the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs. His hiring was announced in a Tuesday news release.
The Rockies finished 2021 with a record of 51-41, thanks in large part to scoring 700 runs and hitting 105 home runs. The Rockies also had a .312 batting average.
The move is part of a top to bottom change that affects the front office, coaches, and the roster itself after the Vibes opened this season 5-19, by far the worst team in the PBL.
The Vibes have hired Dave Hajek, the CU-Colorado Springs baseball coach, as the director of player personnel. Hajek was hired last year to be the Vibes’ manager, but backed out when the club reached a deal with Monclova Academy in Mexico to supply players.
Hajek will retain his duties at UCCS and will also be the Vibes’ hitting coach.
Nine players were returned to Monclova and 15 new players have been signed. GJ plays at the Vibes in a 6-game series starting July 6.